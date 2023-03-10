Greg bows out of Tuhaitara Coastal Park

The Tuhaitara team . . . University science students, from left, Mikaela Woods and Zeta Hawke, ‘grandfather’ of the park Rex Anglem, Greg Byrnes, and rangers Nickolai Leary› Anglem and Emily Dawson. The girls organised last weekend’s open day. PHOTO: RACHEL MACDONALD

Twelve years, three months and a few days ago, the Te Kohaka o Tuhaitara Trust was looking for a new general manager to help develop and administer the 10.5km of coast, then-wasteland, between the Waimakariri and Ashley rivers that fell under its protection.

Two well-qualified candidates for the job made the shortlist.

One seemed a shoe-in; the other was described to the trustees as ‘‘a fully fuelled rocket with no guidance system’’.

He got the job. His name is Greg Byrnes and, after more than a decade in the role, he resigned from the post at the end of last month.

Stepping down from the job follows his election as an Environment Canterbury councillor last year.

‘‘I started at the Tuhaitara Coastal Park on my 50th birthday.

‘‘At that time, it was just a strip of pines and dunes that was basically treated as somewhere for people to dump their rubbish,’’ he says.

‘‘Today, it is widely recognised nationally, and among our research partners overseas, as a significant environmental, recreational, and cultural asset. And that comes down to the community that has pitched in to create what you see here today.’’

When Greg joined the project, he says, there was already a clear path forward that just was just waiting to be implemented by someone with a passion for people, communication, and education.

‘‘The trustees had developed a 200-year vision to restore the land. Key to this was a high level of enthusiastic public engagement so that everyone involved had – and still has - a vested interest in its success.’’

The jewel of the park is the Tutaepatu lagoon, Greg says.

This wetland system feeds the biota nodes he and his team started establishing 12 years ago.

Each node is based around a natural pond that’s home to endemic mudfish, and planted on the fringes with native plants that attract the birds.

Today, the park features 67 biota nodes, each cared for by a family, community group, or school class.

‘‘I think that’s been another of the most satisfying aspects of my time here

– watching young people getting involved with their environment,’’ says Greg.

‘‘If you can make learning about nature hands-on and fun, it seems to stick.

‘‘I’m not saying we’re totally responsible for young people’s career choices, but I hear from a lot of students who came here with their primary school classes every few weeks, and who are now studying science and environmental ecology at university.

‘We also have uni summer volunteers who are now on our part-time pay roll as a jumping-off point for their careers. Every one of these people are part of the journey of this beautiful place.’’

Initially, Greg says he thought he’d be at the park until life started to wind down a bit at 65. However, he’s now moving on to his new role at ECan.

‘‘I have huge confidence in the Tu ¯haitara team and their energy, so I’m comfortable in the decision to move on,’’ he says.

‘‘I’m the new chair of the ECan Regional Biosecurity and Biodiversity committee, so this is my chance to get involved in developing environmental policy for the region. And I’m known for being outspoken, so it could be an interesting ride.’’

By RACHEL MACDONALD