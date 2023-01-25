Health warning for North Canterbury river

Take care . . .The waters around the Ashley River where it is crossed by State Highway One are an area of concern for potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) with exposed and detaching mats in the river. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A health warning has been issued for the Rakahuri/Ashley River at State Highway 1.Te Mana Ora/Community and Public Health advises river users that due to a moderate to high cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) with exposed and detaching mats in the river care should be taken.

People should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

There are also other access points along the river that may have benthic cyanobacteria present. People using the river are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

Dr Matthew Reid, Medical Officer of Health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora, says the algae look like

dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

‘‘Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

‘‘If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area,’’ Dr Matthew Reid said.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

The Ashley River passes under the State Highway 1 road bridge north of Waikuku in North Canterbury. PHOTO: JOHN OCSGROVE

Facts about cyanobacteria

■ Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.

■ A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days).

■ It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.

■ Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.

■ If a health warning is in place, avoid contact with the water.

■ Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points. People/ dog-walkers need to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further details visit: lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/