Herbs workshopped

Community garden learning . . . Sarka Horvathova, (left), and Cassandra Mays, both of Kaiapoi, presented a workshop on herbs at the Kaiapoi Community Garden last Saturday.PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

A workshop teaching the benefits of growing herbs in home gardens has proved popular at the Kaiapoi Community Garden.

The workshop last Saturday, was presented by the garden’s co›ordinator, Kaiapoi’s Cassandra Mays, who has a background in organic horticulture, and Sarka Horvathova, of Kaiapoi, a naturopath and medical herbalist.

They spoke about four herbs, chamomile, calendula, lemon balm and rosemary, outlining the best way to grow them and use them for health and nutritional benefits.

Cassandra says she is pleased with the interest in the workshop. She believes more people are interested in learning how to grow herbs and vegetables to improve their nutrition, health and help save money.

‘‘We thought the workshop went really well and everybody seemed to enjoy discovering the benefits of herbs and how to grow them,’’ she says.

‘‘We discussed topical use for chamomile and calendula, using them in baths, infused oils and balms to soothe skin irritation.’’

They talked about how to use chamomile and lemon balm as a tea to help relax the nervous system, and rosemary as a culinary herb.

Cassandra says the Kaiapoi Community Garden will be holding several other gardening workshops later this year.

‘‘Our next one is on Saturday, February 18, about how to prepare your garden for the cooler months,’’ she says.

‘‘We will be covering topics such as harvesting, mulching, composting, cover crops and sharing simple strategies to help improve the fertility of your soil.’’

Go to the Kaiapoi Community Garden Facebook page for more information.

By SHELLEY TOPP