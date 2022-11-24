Inflatable experience

Inflatable fun . . . Jacob Radcliffe, aged 10 (left), and his sister Naomi, aged 8, play in one of the tubular inflatable activities at the Kaiapoi Promotion Association’s Inflatarun at the Kaiapoi Rugby Club grounds on Monday night. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The Kaiapoi Promotion Association’s Inflatarun at the Kaiapoi Rugby Club Grounds, on Monday night, was enjoyed by a huge number of children.

Earlier in the day an inter-schools competition for schools in the Kaiapoi district was held by the association.

The course was then opened up to the public in the late afternoon after the competition had finished, so many more could enjoy the attraction.

‘‘We were excited to sponsor and subsidise tickets to allow children to experience the 13 different attractions on show today,’’ says association’s event manager, Tracy Inwood.

As well as the inflatable attractions there were ride-ons for older children, and a number of a sensory activities for younger participants.

The Kaiapoi Promotion Association works with community groups, residents, sports groups, schools and businesses to build community well-being.

Promoting Kaiapoi and the wider Kaiapoi area as a place to visit, live, work and to help retain Kaiapoi’s heritage and its natural history.