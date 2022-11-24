Thursday, 24 November 2022

Inflatable experience

    Nevaeh Chester 10 of Redwood plays in one of the sensory activities. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Eight year olds Brody Stuart (left) and Harvey Limes of Kaiapoi bounce on one of the inflatable...
    Haelyn Lawson 10, of Kaiapoi plays on one of the sensory activities. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Maggie McIver 9 slides down one of the climbing inflatable activities. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Inflatable fun . . . Jacob Radcliffe, aged 10 (left), and his sister Naomi, aged 8, play in one...
    The Kaiapoi Promotion Association’s Inflatarun at the Kaiapoi Rugby Club Grounds, on Monday night, was enjoyed by a huge number of children.

    Earlier in the day an inter-schools competition for schools in the Kaiapoi district was held by the association.

    The course was then opened up to the public in the late afternoon after the competition had finished, so many more could enjoy the attraction.

    ‘‘We were excited to sponsor and subsidise tickets to allow children to experience the 13 different attractions on show today,’’ says association’s event manager, Tracy Inwood.

    As well as the inflatable attractions there were ride-ons for older children, and a number of a sensory activities for younger participants.

    The Kaiapoi Promotion Association works with community groups, residents, sports groups, schools and businesses to build community well-being.

    Promoting Kaiapoi and the wider Kaiapoi area as a place to visit, live, work and to help retain Kaiapoi’s heritage and its natural history.

     