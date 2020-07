Books and toys will go on sale on Saturday during a Broomfield School fundraiser. Photo: Supplied

Pre-loved books and toys will go on sale on Saturday, July 25. at the St John’s Hall, Amberley, in a fundraiser for North Canterbury’s Broomfield School.

The fundraising committee and students will host the fair - For the Love of Books.

There are 127 students at the school and the funds raised will go toward learning resources.

The lockdown resulted in some of the committee’s fundraising events being cancelled, so it is thrilled to be able host the fair.

The sale runs from 9am to 2pm.