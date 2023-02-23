New Kaiapoi caravan park popular

Love it . . . Levin residents Robin and Jenny Benton are enjoying their time at the newly opened Kaiapoi New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) Park. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A new Kaiapoi New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) Park has proved popular with travellers.

The new motor caravan park built in the Red Zone area of Kaiapoi East, opened last week.

Camper Teresa Bartrum says she and her husband spotted the new site several weeks ago when they were passing through the town, and couldn’t wait for it to officially open, to get in and set up their house bus.

‘‘We have been on the road 10 years now and this new campsite looks amazing compared to some others in the region.’’

Levin residents Robin and Jenny Benton are currently touring the South Island and say they have stayed at many of the NZMCA parks and Park over Property scheme (POP) sites.

‘‘We love the new site, it’s much better than some others locally, we especially like the one way ring road access and the combination of hard standings alongside grass parking.

The couple say every camp site is different and all have something to offer.

‘‘This new one is close to amenities, has many trees onsite and has a good layout.’’

With five sites already occupied, Tauranga couple Andy and Toni Baker were some of the seven couples who arrived onsite before noon last Thursday.

They tried the new site because it allowed them access to the many amenities nearby, and the cycle tracks in and around Kaiapoi.

‘‘We love biking, hiking and fishing and there is plenty to see and do here.’’

The couple have taken a step back from their busy lives and have been travelling around the upper half of the South Island.

Toni says they love the park-like setting the new site offers.

‘‘There are recycling and dump stations nearby, it’s private and with the gates we feel safe here.’’

The camping community are very transient, they say, but the new circular site is not too big and it allows them to meet like minded people as they travel around.

Waimakariri District Council’s senior business and centre’s adviser Vanessa Thompson says Council is pleased to welcome the NZCMA to Kaiapoi.

‘‘The NZMCA has worked incredibly hard over the past year, overcoming some challenges and considerations in the development process to realise its vision for the park, and we congratulate them on reaching this important milestone.’’

The park realises a key component of the Kaiapoi Town Centre Plan which was adopted by the Waimakariri District Council in 2018.

Ms Thompson says it is now part of the thriving Marine Precinct in Kaiapoi, and council hopes it will be a catalyst for further development in the mixed-use business areas of Kaiapoi, and bring an economic boost to the town.

NZMCA national manager - property and policy James Imlach, says NZMCA is excited to be able to offer a great new camping option to its more than 100,000 members.

“The NZMCA is grateful to the council and local community for this opportunity to provide our members with a safe and convenient place to stay.

“Members are looking forward to shopping and eating out in town, while making the most of Kaiapoi’s bike trails, walking tracks, and family-friendly activities.”