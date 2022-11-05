Northern Phoenix looking forward to racing

Almost ready . . . The Northern Phoenix Paddling Club’s mixed dragon boat racing team are looking forward to their first race in a fortnight’s time. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Coach/Manager Mike Robinson says the first outing will either be held on Pegasus Lake or at Kerrs Reach depending on the weather.

He says the Northern Phoenix are a team of all ages, sexes and backgrounds keen on dragon boat racing.

“Some of us come with paddling experience and some with none, but we all come together with the same enthusiasm for the sport, to be part of a team, enjoy the camaraderie - and with a bit of a healthy competitive streak, too”

The club was formed in 2016 when a group of paddlers decided to break away from another team to help grow the sport of dragon boat racing in the Waimakariri district.

“We are a focused team on the water and get the most out of the sport, but we never forget that we are a family/ social team so always have some fun off the water also.”

He says dragon boat racing is a sport the whole family can enjoy together,

“We encourage them all to give it a go or just to come along and support,” said Mike.

The club is looking for more paddlers as they are wanting to expand the club to include a women’s team to paddle alongside the mixed team.

Trainings are held on Monday evenings in Kaiapoi, meeting at the footbridge at 6.30pm and on Wednesdays at Lake Rua near the airport also from 6.30pm.

Since the club started they have been consistent winners at many regional and national competitions and coach Robinson is also the coach of the Oxford Area School team guiding it to wins at the Aoraki Secondary Schools Champs three years in a row until 2021.