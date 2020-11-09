Picturesque movie theatre to reopen after $3.6m restoration

Kaikoura's Mayfair Theatre is set to reopen after its $3.6 million restoration. Photo: File

Kaikoura’s Mayfair theatre will officially reopen on November 19.

A $3.6 million restoration project has breathed new life into the picturesque movie theatre, which has been out of action since the November 2016 earthquake.

The newly restored Mayfair Arts and Culture Centre Te Whare Toi o Kaikoura will be officially opened by Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, followed by free guided tours over the following two days.

The first film screening will be on Saturday evening, November 21, with the details to be confirmed.

The first art exhibition, Energy of Change, by Kaikoura-based artist Susie Baker, will be open to the public from Monday, November 23, until February 5. The exhibition’s official opening will be at 5pm on Thursday, November 26.

The new centre will be managed by a board of volunteers, who have overseen the building project for the last four years and worked around the clock to acquire funding to bring the project to life.

Much of the funding came from Lottery funds, grants and community fundraising, with no ratepayer money used on the project.

The Kaikoura Community OpShop raised $300,000 for the project and, in recognition, it will be the official sponsor of the main auditorium.

To book a free guided tour, email info@themayfair.org.nz. Keep an eye on the Mayfair Theatre page on Facebook.