Prices a reflection of the market

Taking their time . . . Buyers queue up as the auctioneer John McKone of PGG Wrightson does his best to get the top prices for the ewes on offer at the annual Hawarden ewe fair (in Hawarden) on Thursday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Buyers from all over the South Island turned up to the annual Hawarden ewe fair of over 11,000 lambs and ewes on Friday.

PGG Wrightson Canterbury/West Coast livestock manager Grant Nordstrom said numbers were well back this year compared to previous sales, and ‘‘the lower prices were a reflection of the times’’.

‘‘It was hard going in the heat. Prices were satisfactory.’’

He says the bulk of the yarding were capital stock lines out of Marlborough being offered due to land use changes.

‘‘Buyers were there to secure annual lines, some of which have been coming to Hawarden for decades’’

‘‘Prices this year were a reflection on the market with export prices for mutton much lower than the same period last year, and buyers taking a cautionary approach when purchasing.’’

Mr Nordstrom said two›tooth ewes sold up to $200, mixed age ewes were between $120 to $135 while annual draft ewes fetched between $ 100 to $140.

Hawarden Sale Yards chairman Karen and Peter Boag from Gorrie Downs at Motunau Beach had 440 two-tooth's in the sale.

Watching on . . . Keeping an eye on proceedings were Keith (left) and Robert Gilbert of Southbridge and Irwell. The brothers had been attending the fair since the late 1950s. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Mr Boag said it has been an exceptionally good year this year and he was hoping the sale would go very well for them.

Hawarden farmer Dave Black said this year’s season has had a slow start, but now farmers in North Canterbury are getting back to normal weather.

‘‘It has been a good year for crops and sheep with a lot of growth on the land,’’ he said.