Racing and more at Medbury

Kidzcarts . . . The field returns to the marshalling at a previous event. PHOTO: FILE

Hoofs pounding the turf, and wheelbarrows being pushed down the home straight at pace, will be the order of the day at the historic Medbury race track on February 11.

Plans are well in hand for the Hurunui Race and Gala Day, and track conditions are ‘‘fantastic’’, Aly Youngman, chair of the race committee says.

‘‘Rain has freshened up the track nicely, and we have left it a bit long, so we will only need to take the tip off prior to race day,’’ he says.

There are full fields for the eight›card race meeting, which includes a novelty kids horse and cart race, along with a newly introduced wheelbarrow race where jockeys are pushed down the course.

The fiercely contest Station Challenge for the Ted Phipps Trophy will be a highlight.

Aly says the Station horse challenge is a lot of fun, but entrants have become pretty competitive over the years and it is now ‘‘well contested’’.

There is also a special novelty event being organised by Rod McKay that promises to provide plenty of laughter.

Off the track there will be fashion›in› the›field, trade and craft stalls, food and refreshments, free children’s entertainment and the popular station tug›of›war.

Community groups have swung in behind the event to ensure everyone has an enjoyable day, and help their organisation’s fundraising efforts.

The Hurunui Rugby Club is running the bar, the Hurunui College PTA is running a monster raffle, the local Lions Club will have the barbecue sizzling, the local Pony Club will be providing pony rides, while the all important Equilisator isbeing run by the Hurunui Hockey Club.

Aly says the PTA raffle has over 30 ‘‘fantastic’’ prizes.

This year the committee has partnered with the volunteer brigades of Waiau, Culverden, Hawarden and Waikari to provide much needed man power on the day, to ensure it is a fun filled and safe event for all.

All brigades will share the gate takings to help fund their volunteer work in the coming year.

Aly says the generous support of faithful local sponsors is huge given the economic climate, with many businesses returning each time the race and gala day is held.

At $10 per person to enter the grounds, (children under 12 free), this is agreat day for the family with most entertainment being sponsored so there are no costs for children totake part.

The track’s history dates back to1874 when Medbury Road Track was first used for racing. On Boxing Day 1894 it officially became the Hurunui Race Course, and from then on until WWII intervened the gallop meetings were an eagerly awaited event.

The legendary Hurunui Cup will again be presented to the winner in Race 8 — an open trot event, with the heavy horses pounding the track at 2.15pm.

The equalisator betting system on the day means investors will be offered a $2 bet. This does not allow you to select the entrant, allocating you a letter, and after the race the dividend will be announced —only for first past the post.

Keep an ear out for Compass FM bringing you updates on the great day out. Take your family, friends, your sunscreen, and cash and enjoy a great day.