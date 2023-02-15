Drug harm reduction advocate Pat Buckley PHOTO: FILE

Reducing drug harm is the focus of a series of community forums in the Hurunui district next week.

Drug harm reduction advocate Pat Buckley is being hosted by the Hurunui District Council, Together Hurunui and Hurunui Youth from February22 to 24.

Together Hurunui facilitator Natalie Paterson said Mr Buckley would be speaking at two public forums and visiting local schools .

He will also visit the Hurunui District Council’s Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs programme and Comcol North Canterbury in Rangiora.

‘‘We are looking forward to having him in the district,’’ Mrs Paterson said.

‘‘Last year Together Hurunui had a meeting around drug harm, where a couple shared their story around addiction and recovery.

‘‘The recommendation from police was that there needs to be some community education around the harm drug use does.’’

The Hurunui district was not immune to drug addiction and the associated impact of drug harm, she said.

‘‘It is a real area of concern, as there are few services available in the Hurunui where people can seek support.

‘‘Families and young people are struggling and we would like to see some more resources.’’

Vaping was also a growing concern in the community, she said.

Mr Buckley will be speaking about drug use trends, dangers and where to access support.

There will also be tips on how to start a conversation with teenagers and adults about drugs and the signs to look for.

Public forums will be held at The Hogget in Gladstone Street, Hawarden, on Wednesday, February 22, and at the Cheviot Trust Hotel in Hall Street on Friday, February 24.

Both forums will be held from 7pm to 9pm.

Support and resources will be available at the venues on where people can seek help.

Together Hurunui and Hurunui Youth will be teaming up again to host Nigel Latta in April to talk about mental health.

Together Hurunui is a network of social services operating in the Hurunui district and comes under the umbrella of the Hurunui District Council.

■ Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.