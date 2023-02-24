Pretty in pink . . . The Boobalicious Paddlers, members of the Abreast of Life Dragon Boat Team, from Christchurch, who were participants in the Relay for Life North Canterbury at Rangiora’s Dudley Park in 2021. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Relay for Life is returning to Rangiora.

The Cancer Society’s Canterbury-West Coast Division says the popular event will beheld at Dudley Park on Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 10pm.

‘‘Relay For Life is a very special event designed to remember those lost to cancer, celebrate cancer survivors and those going through cancer currently,’’ says fundraising coordinator Tiff Wafer.

Funds raised go to support the Cancer Society’s local support services and research and advocacy programmes.

‘‘We had fantastic support for our last Relay For Life at Dudley Park in April 2021, with 48 teams participating and raising over $118,000, so we are excited to give our fabulous community the opportunity to be part of this memorable event once again,’’ Tiff says.

Registrations for the event are open online at relayforlife.org.nz/ northcanterbury or email ncrelay@cancercwc.org.nz for more information.