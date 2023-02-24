You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Cancer Society’s Canterbury-West Coast Division says the popular event will beheld at Dudley Park on Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 10pm.
‘‘Relay For Life is a very special event designed to remember those lost to cancer, celebrate cancer survivors and those going through cancer currently,’’ says fundraising coordinator Tiff Wafer.
Funds raised go to support the Cancer Society’s local support services and research and advocacy programmes.
‘‘We had fantastic support for our last Relay For Life at Dudley Park in April 2021, with 48 teams participating and raising over $118,000, so we are excited to give our fabulous community the opportunity to be part of this memorable event once again,’’ Tiff says.
Registrations for the event are open online at relayforlife.org.nz/ northcanterbury or email ncrelay@cancercwc.org.nz for more information.