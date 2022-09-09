Remembering our Queen

North Canterbury districts are commemorating Queen Elizabeth's 70 years of unflinching service to the people of New Zealand.

Flags around the region fly at half-mast. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

In the Waimakariri District Council Mayor Dan Gordon, says the flag at the Rangiora Service Centre, and the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre have been lowered to half-mast to recognise the Queen’s remarkable service.

Books of condolence will be available for the public to sign at council libraries from Monday, September 12.

Hurunui District Council Mayor, Marie Black, in a statement on behalf of the council, sent their deepest condolences to the Royal Family after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“After 70 years of service, we acknowledge the Queen's unwavering commitment to us all as the longest reigning monarch. She was a true symbol of stability with an incredible devotion to her duties, family and faith. May she rest in peace.”

The flag at the Hurunui council offices in Amberley and the flag at the Hanmer library/service Centre were lowered to half-mast to honour the Queen and her outstanding service.

Books of condolence will be available at all libraries/service centres from Monday, September 12. If you wish to send your condolences over the weekend, library staff will have the resources for you to do so.

Kaikōura District Council Mayor Craig Mackle, extended the councils condolences to the Royal Family on the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We acknowledge Queen Elizabeth’s remarkable service and devotion over her 70 year reign. “Coming to the throne at the age of 25 years she reigned through decades of sometimes turbulent change with duty, stability and wisdom.

“She visited New Zealand ten times during her reign and will be fondly remembered by many for her warmth and sense of humour. She was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life of service,” Mayor Mackle said.

Flags at the Memorial Hall in Kaikōura will fly at half mast as a mark of respect.