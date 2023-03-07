Young encouraged

Co-presidents. . . Phil and Lynda Dickson at home on their farm near Cheviot. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

By ROBYN BRISTOW

Encouraging young people to take part in their local show is the aim of this year’s Mt Beautiful Cheviot’s A&P Show co-presidents, Lynda and Phil Dickson.

Lynda says offering hands-on ways to involve everyone from preschoolers upward, by encouraging them to explore whats on offer at the March 11 show, and to take on challenges, is a great way for them to learn about their local show, rural community, and what it produces.

It is hoped they will continue to support the annual community showcase of animals, produce, art, crafts, flowers, shearing, and horse and pony competitions.

‘‘The emphasis is on young,’’ says Lynda.

She she hopes by getting young people involved in the show it encourages them to enter the various sections the following year.

Lynda will be showcasing wool, and innovations and new ways of using it, such as mixing it with corn starch to produce a plastic-type substance, and work being done to find markets for wool products.

Her display, which also features at other North Canterbury A&P shows, came after she questioned why meat got exposure at shows, but wool seldom featured.

Lynda says with the support of North Canterbury Vets, who often allow her to share their tent, the display has become popular.

She says people who produce woollen goods are more than happy to give her items to use in her display to help showcase the variety of ways it can be used.

Phil and Lynda farm a 550 hectare dry land sheep and beef property near the Leamington Valley.

They also own a 50ha fattening unit at Omihi.

They run 2500 quarter-bred ewes, which produce 22 to 23 micron wool.

The wool is sold to Smartwool, through New Zealand Merino. They breed their own rams, and a few terminal sire rams.

Their son Tom, works with Mark Stevenson at The Gums, near Cheviot, following his passion for farming and wool, while Jim is in Year 11 at Christchurch Boys High School.

Lynda and Phil says they are grateful to have Mt Beautiful as the major show sponsor which allows them to offer the public free entry to the show.

‘‘All our sponsors have been amazing and supportive, for which we are incredibly grateful. Without them it would be very difficult to stage a show ,’’ says Lynda.

The Dicksons are also grateful for the huge amount of work administrator Lorraine Gardner has done behind the scenes, ‘‘and all the wonderful convenors, stewards and volunteers who come out year after year and just get things done’’.

‘‘It is the community spirit that makes our show so successful.’’

