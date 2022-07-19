248 TranzAlpine train passengers stranded after tree blocks track

The TranzAlpine train. Photo: File image

A TranzAlpine train with 248 passengers on board was at a standstill for more than two hours last night after a tree blocked the track in Canterbury.

A passenger on the route, which was travelling from Greymouth to Christchurch, told RNZ a tree had fallen between the Springfield and Darfield stations.

He said they were stranded for about two hours when the train stopped about 6.40pm on Monday, but the people in his carriage were in good spirits.

"The stationary train is being rocked by the wind," he said.

The passenger said the train was originally due to arrive in Christchurch at 7pm.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said crews cleared the track and the train got under way again shortly before 9.30pm.

Wild weather is lashing the lower parts of the country with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in force across much of the South Island.