Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Council email reminds dog owners to pick up poo

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Selwyn’s canine population is increasing - and so is the amount of dog poo in domains and reserves.

    Selwyn District Council has emailed dog owners in the area to remind them about their responsibilities.

    There are about 70 dogs being added each month to the district council’s database.

    The numbers of registered dogs recently topped 15,000.

    Larger numbers of dogs, particularly in townships, can bring challenges, the council said in the email.

    "One area of concern that has been brought to our attention lately is the number of dog faeces being found at some of the domains," the council said.

    "So this is a perfect time to remind everyone that when you are out exercising your dogs please pick up after them and please don’t leave the plastic bags lying around. If the rubbish bins are full it’s your responsibility to take it home.

    "In 2012 we worked extremely hard to open up most of the domains and reserves in Selwyn to off-leash exercise areas.

    "This came with a rider that problem areas may have that privilege revoked.”

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter