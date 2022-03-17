Family desperate to find George the border collie

The owner of a hardworking Canterbury farm dog with a gift for modelling believes he may have been stolen.

George, a 10-year-old black and white border collie cross, went missing from his home at Coes Ford on February 19.

He was let out of his cage about 4.30pm, and has not been seen since.

The camera loves him and so do his family and friends. George the farm dog was the subject of the photos Kathrynn Recio submitted for her NCEA portfolio. Photo: Supplied

Former farm resident Rolalie Recio said her daughter Kathrynn used George as a subject for her level 2 photography portfolio when she was at Ellesmere College in 2017.

Recio said she and Kathrynn had always credited George's modelling talent with helping her do so well in the subject, in which she attained merit.

"He was an absolute star. He knows when to look at the camera, and the right angle. He did everything for the photoshoot perfectly," Recio said.

She is currently isolating at her home in Lincoln and decided to use her time creating a video of George which she hoped would help to find him.

George's owner, farmer Brian West, said it was not until about 6.30am on February 20 he realised the dog was missing.

"I was gutted, I thought that's very unlike him. We searched every building that he could've been locked in, he's definitely not here," West said.

George had been bought for $2000 as a one-year-old.

"He was in great health and a very active working dog. Yes, he was old, getting a bit of arthritis, but still a really good working dog," he said.

George was also a much loved member of the family.

"He's like one of the kids, just one of the loveliest dogs you would every know and very intelligent. He loved to lie on the lounge and watch tele with you, he used to sneak in whenever he could."

He said the Coes Ford area was popular with sightseers, particularly when the Selwyn River was in flood, which it was at that time.

He believed someone visiting the area could have put George into their vehicle and taken him.

He has reported it to the police and the Selwyn District Council. George was microchipped, but not wearing his collar as it had recently snapped.

Anyone with information about George should phone Brian West on 027 286 6988.

