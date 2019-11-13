Highland Games draws in crowds to Hororata

The ninth annual Hororata Highland Games has once again been enjoyed by thousands of visitors and competitors.

Australian heavy events competitor Tim O’Shea said: “For all of the heavy competitors, Hororata is our favourite Highland Games. The event itself is run so well and the atmosphere is amazing. What really makes it for us as competitors are the people who open their homes and welcome us to their community. It is a privilege to be part of this, we are so lucky,” he said.

The Oceania heavy championship was won by Australian Terry Sparks in his first appearance at the games.

The amateur women’s championship was claimed by Siositina Hakeai in her first Highland Games competition, which is a bit different to her usual discus events.

Connor O’Brian took out the amateur men’s championship.

The band of the day went to the grade 4 Canterbury Caledonian Society’s Pipe Band and the champion highland dancer was Abby Smith.

Hororata Community Trust chairman Richard Lang said: “The vibe of the whole event was of relaxed family fun. The huge team of volunteers has done an amazing job yet again. To pull off an event this big and do it so well is a massive undertaking. We are grateful to our partners for their support and for joining our community on this journey,” he said.

Mr Lang said they are already preparing for the next games which will be held on November 7 next year.