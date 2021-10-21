More events canned under level 2 Covid restrictions

Relay for Life was planned for Rolleston this month. Last year’s event, held at Wigram, was a huge success. Photo: Supplied

The Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Selwyn Motor Fest are the latest events in Canterbury to fall victim to the Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.

Selwyn Relay for Life chairman Duncan Sole said it was not feasible to hold such a large event, which had been planned at Brookside Park at Rolleston on October 30.

He said the committee was now working to confirm a new date and venue for the summer.

“We want to make sure that when we do hold our next Relay For Life here in Selwyn, it is bigger and better than ever,” Sole said.

Relay For Life draws thousands of families together at events around New Zealand. Participants remember loved ones, and celebrate cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment, while fighting back against the disease by raising funds.

The annual Selwyn Motor Fest car show planned for Rolleston on November 21 has also been cancelled. One of the biggest car shows in the South Island, the fundraising event sees thousands of dollars in proceeds donated to nominated charities.

Organisers are planning an alternative day out for vehicle enthusiasts and families on November 20, which will comply with alert level 2 restrictions.

The cancellations follow the annual community-run highlight of the Selwyn Fireworks Spectacular at Foster Park for November 6 being cancelled.

Selwyn Fireworks Committee president Chris O’Brien said it had been a difficult choice to make.

“But given the insecurity of the Covid-19 situation and its potential influence on us, it would not be practical or prudent to hold an event of this magnitude,” O’Brien said.

“Let us hope that 2022 will be a better year for all of us. That’s something I remember saying last year.”

The Hororata Parish Spring Fair has been cancelled for 2021, but replaced with a garden market at two venues, in order to abide by alert level 2 restrictions.

The Hororata Parish Garden Market will be held Labour Day 1-4pm.

It will be at two country gardens. Hororata Cottage at 91 Cordys Rd will be the venue for the renowned spring fair white elephant stall, and second-hand books and clothes. Tim and Lucy Cookson at Pinewoods, 169 Leaches Rd, will host stalls with plants, baking, crafts and produce.

Organiser Lucy Cookson said while there would not be a barbecue or children’s activities, she was happy that at least some of the format could be salvaged under level 2 guidelines.

“This will be a fun afternoon for our community and hopefully help fill some of the lost fundraisings we would normally get from the fair,” Cookson said.

“We will be managing numbers at each garden throughout the afternoon.”

The district council has cancelled a multitude of workshops and events due to level 2 restrictions. It has postponed its SWELL 2021 Expo from October 18 to November 22. SWELL is a fortnight of events aimed at seniors.