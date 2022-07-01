Friday, 1 July 2022

'Not happy about it': Business may be forced to move if flyover plan goes ahead

    By Susan Sandys
    An artist's impression of the planned Rolleston overbridge. Image: Supplied
    A business with purpose-built headquarters at Rolleston is faced with having to move if the flyover goes ahead as planned.

    Christchurch RV Centre office manager Allicia Beirne said under Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's new concept plan for the project motorists towing caravans coming off the flyover may find it too tight to turn into the caravan and motorhome business’ entrance.

    "We are not happy about it, we don’t want to move, we haven’t even been here 12 months," Beirne said.

    A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said it was in discussion with Christchurch RV Centre for alternative access options.

    "One of the options being weighed up at the moment is relocating their business to another site," the spokesperson confirmed.

    The roading authority was actively engaging with directly affected parties to mitigate their concerns around access to their sites.

    Drummond and Etheridge Rolleston, which is based next to the Christchurch RV Centre, is also among the businesses with concerns about the plan.

    Branch manager Murray Chesterman said he was awaiting more details before making further comment.

    Not all Jones Rd businesses are happy with the new flyover concept plan. Image: Supplied
    However, some Jones Rd businesses support the new plan.

    MTF Finance franchise owner Dan Groundwater said it will allow traffic to continue onto Jones Rd, while the original flyover plan released last year had proposed to take traffic away from it.

    U-Tow New Zealand spokesperson Tony Walker said the new flyover would potentially give more exposure to his business as it exited nearby.

    Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships James Caygill said the roading authority was seeking feedback to July 22.

    The $125 million project aims to improve connections across the highway between Rolleston’s residential side and industrial and business hubs and railway inland port zone.

    "Since public consultation last year, the team has taken another look at ways the residential and industrial sides of Rolleston can be better connected," Caygill said.

    Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton welcomed the changes.

    He said as well as safer ways to cross and connect Rolleston, the plan offered people more travel choice.

    "This project will provide better travel options, keep our people safe and help our district’s economy grow,” Broughton said.

    Community consultation drop-in events on the flyover plan will be held on:

    • July 2 - 1-3.30pm at Rolleston Community Centre, 94 Rolleston Drive, Rolleston
    • July 8 - 11am-1.30pm at Te Ara Ātea, 56 Tennyson St, Rolleston
    • July 17 - 11am-1.30pm at Selwyn Aquatic Centre, 71 Broadlands Drive, Rolleston

    Feedback on the plan can be provided here.

    Image: Facebook
