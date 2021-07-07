Number of Selwyn district councillors to be cut, community boards under review

The Malvern Ward, which includes Darfield, may lose a councillor and its community board. Photo: Supplied

The number of Selwyn district councillors is set to be reduced, and may even fall to as low as seven, under a representation review shake-up.

Malvern will either lose its community board, or retain it, and it could be accompanied by up to three new community boards in the district.

A representation review subcommittee has come up with four proposals leading into next year’s local body elections. The last review was undertaken in 2015.

The district council is made up of the mayor and 11 councillors across the four existing wards – Ellesmere (two – Murray Lemon, Shane Epiha), Malvern (two – Bob Mugford, Jenny Gallagher), Selwyn Central (four – Nicole Reid, Jeff Bland, Mark Alexander, Sophie McInnes), Springs (three – Grant Miller, Debra Hasson, Malcolm Lyall).

The existing ward boundaries and councillor numbers must change to provide fair representation, in line with the district’s population growth occurring at different rates throughout the district.

The subcommittee is presenting four options to the public.

Option 1 – four wards, 10 councillors, zero or one community board

Selwyn Central would lose one councillor, with 10 councillors remaining. The existing ward structure would largely be retained, with changes including the Malvern Ward, instead of Selwyn Central, encompassing West Melton. The Malvern Community Board would either be disestablished or retained.

Option 2 – three wards, 10 councillors, zero or two community boards

Selwyn Central would retain four councillors, Malvern would retain two, while the Springs and Ellesmere Wards would combine into a single new ward, Springs-Ellesmere, with four councillors. The Malvern Community Board would either be disestablished or retained, but if it was retained it would be accompanied by a new community board in Springs-Ellesmere.

Option 3 – three wards, nine councillors, zero or two community boards

Selwyn Central would lost one councillor, Malvern would retain two, while the Springs and Ellesmere wards would combine into a single new ward, Springs-Ellesmere, with four councillors. The Malvern ward would encompass West Melton, which is currently in Selwyn Central. The Malvern Community Board would either be disestablished or retained, but if it was retained it would be accompanied by a new community board in Springs-Ellesmere.

Option 4 – four wards, seven councillors, zero or four community boards

Each ward would lose one councillor. Only minor changes would be made to existing ward boundaries.

The Malvern Community Board would be disestablished or retained, but if it was retained it would be accompanied by three more community boards, in the Selwyn Central, Ellesmere, and Springs wards.

Having fewer councillors will not necessarily cost ratepayers less, with the total remuneration pool set independently by a government agency according to factors such as population and local body size.

However, a reduction in councillors could mean the remaining councillors would be paid more.

Losing the Malvern Community Board would save ratepayers in that ward the $44 annual targeted rate they currently pay.

The Malvern Community Board costs $148,829 per year to run, including remuneration, council staff support and other expenses.

Preliminary consultation opens on Monday and closes July 30. The subcommittee will then select one option to go out for formal consultation.

John Morten.

The Malvern Community Board is as old as the district itself, but faces being abolished as part of the representation review process.

The board was established in 1989, when the three adjacent counties of Malvern, Ellesmere and the rural half of Paparua were fused into the single local body district of Selwyn.

Chairman John Morten is philosophical about the prospect.

The former district councillor said the board did its best to be value for money, but at times it struggled.

“The council has never really given the board any worthwhile or purposeful delegations,” Morten said.

He added that it was unfortunate the review was happening at the same time the district council was disestablishing community committees.

The challenge going forward for the district council would be to retain community engagement.

The community board held successful engagement sessions via monthly coffee afternoons throughout the ward.

Morten said these sessions could continue even if the board was abolished, as there was no reason why a ward councillor could not hold them.

Morten is himself one of the representation review subcommittee members, so helped come up with the four review options.

He did not want to say what his opinion was on whether or not to keep the community board. Instead, he hoped members of the public would come forward with their opinions as part of the review consultation process.

However, he said retaining the community board and adding more community boards could be a good thing.

“If you had four community boards, you might work with them and give them reasonable delegations to make them a worthwhile body.’