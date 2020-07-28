Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Person killed in two-car Canterbury crash named

    The person killed in a fatal two-car crash in Rolleston two weeks ago has been named.

    Douglas Benecke, 58, was killed after the crash at the intersection of Selwyn and Springston-Rolleston Rds just after 8am on July 14.

    A police spokeswoman said Benecke was from the Selwyn district.

    "Police extend their sympathies to the family.

    "Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

    Another person was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

     

     

