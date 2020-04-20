Monday, 20 April 2020

Reminder issued after rubbish fire burns through 2ha of grassland

    By Devon Bolger
    An educational approach has been taken to dealing with an unpermitted fire that burned through several hectares of grassland in Canterbury on Sunday.

    The unattended rubbish fire spread through 2ha of grass about 2.45pm near Greenpark Huts, which is close to Lake Ellesmere. 

    Said a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman: "In this case we took an educational approach.

    "We reminded those involved that a restricted season means they need a permit to be able to light open-air fires," he said.

    The fire occurred on Department of Conservation land, which is under a year-round restricted fire season.

    The spokesman said FENZ is asking the public not to seek a permit unless they have to.

    "It is fire by permit only, and generally, we are only issuing them for things like agricultural burn-offs and biosecurity burns.

    "Our advice to people is not to burn right now unless they really have to because volunteer firefighters have to leave their bubbles if it is an emergency," the spokesman said.

    Fire crews from Lincoln and Rolleston were called to the blaze at about 2.45pm.

    Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said the fire was contained shortly before 4pm.

    "It had spread through a couple of hectares of vegetation. I don't believe it was a permitted fire.

    "It is pretty disappointing as it puts us at risk having to go out there," he said.

    Selwyn is in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

