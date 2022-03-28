Monday, 28 March 2022

Road repairs impacted by inflation and rising costs

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: Star Media
    Photo: Star Media
    Road and pavement works in the Selwyn district are being cut back due to inflation and escalating bitumen costs.

    Selwyn District Council asset manager transportation Andrew Mazey said in his monthly report to district councillors at their fortnightly meeting that escalating costs around roading activity, mostly related to bitumen, were starting to become evident in claims from contractors and prices for projects.

    The rising costs are expected to become a national affordability issue for road control authorities.

    The increases would have a “considerable impact” on the district council’s roading maintenance programme going forward, particularly for bitumen-related works.

    “The conservative estimate for the 2021/22 escalation cost is $1.2 million,” Mazey said.

    To accommodate this, resurfacing in the district has been cut back from 75km to 60km and the sealed pavement rehabilitation programme reduced from five sites to three.

    General maintenance work would also have to be reduced.

    “When coupled with the continued under-investment in roading maintenance and renewals, this will have a significant effect,” Mazey said.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter