Shed fire not deemed suspicious

A severe fire that gutted a shed where a gang-related shooting took place has been ruled not suspicious.

The shed, or workshop, caught fire at 9.50pm on Sunday, October 9. After an investigation, it was found that old burn piles had been reignited elsewhere.

Their embers were carried by strong winds to the Maddisons Rd address in the Selwyn District and then set the structure alight.

Four firetrucks and four tankers from around the region attended and it was finally contained at about 12.30am.

The site was also in the news three months ago when a man was shot in early July. A 31-year-old Mongols MC affiliate was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The fire that gutted a shed on this property where a gang-related shooting took place has been ruled non-suspicious. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He pleaded not guilty and will reappear in Christchurch district court on December 15.

A neighbour nearby said the fire was "not a nice wake-up call for us."

They were evacuated for about an hour but returned to their home quite quickly.

When asked if the building was unoccupied, she said she had not seen any activity for a while and thought whoever lived there had moved out.