Thursday, 18 June 2020

Switchboard sparks property fire in Leeston

    By Jess Gibson
    A person has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries after a house fire in the Selwyn District early on Thursday morning.

    Six fire crews attended the blaze at a property on Leeston Rd, halfway between Lincoln and Leeston, which broke out about 12.30am.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said on arrival, the fire was discovered to have spread from the switchboard up into the roof, and crews extinguished it by about 2am.

    One person who suffered smoke inhalation was transported to hospital by St John.

    The FENZ spokesman said a fire investigator will look into the incident today.

