Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Teens charged over car ramming

    By Susan Sandys
    Two teenagers are set to appear before the youth court in relation to incidents of parked cars being rammed in Lincoln earlier this year.

    Senior Sergeant Steph McDaniel said a 14 and a 15-year-old, a male and a female, were “still going through the court system”.

    Four youths, including the pair, all from the Selwyn area, were initially referred to Youth Aid.

    There was a spate of car thefts in the district involving more than 10 vehicles, some of which were used to ram parked vehicles on the roadside for fun.

    In August, police reported speaking to a number of youths who were assisting them with their investigation.

    It is understood the teenagers were copycatting a social media trend in other parts of New Zealand, where groups of youths target cars, steal them and then brag about their exploits.

    In May, Taranaki police said a group of 30 teenagers had stolen more than 100 Mazdas, apparently inspired by the trend.

    At the time, police were working with Netsafe and the censor’s office to take down the content posted by teenagers, mostly to Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

     

     

