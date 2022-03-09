Upgrade for rural broadband users in Canterbury

About 1600 rural households and businesses are to benefit from a rural broadband upgrade in Selwyn. Photo: Getty

Congested rural broadband networks at Rolleston, Darfield, Greendale and Eyrewell Forest will have their capacity improved as part of a nationwide $47 million project.

Thirteen towers will be upgraded, benefitting 1600 households and businesses in the Selwyn district.

Minister for the digital economy and communications David Clark launched the Government’s rural capacity upgrade, which will see existing cell towers upgraded and new towers built in rural areas experiencing poor performance, as well as fibre, additional VDSL coverage and other wireless technology deployed in congested areas.

“By the end of 2024, around 47,000 rural households and businesses should experience faster internet speeds and better reception than they do right now,” Clark said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us reliable internet is critical to being able to work, learn and socialise from our homes. Having been through lockdowns, it’s clear some rural networks had real trouble adapting to the extra usage.”

David Clark. Photo: NZ Herald

Thirteen private sector contractors had signed contracts with Crown infrastructure partners to carry out the work. The programme would be funded from the Government’s Covid response and recovery fund.

The upgrades would benefit every district in Canterbury, with contracts signed with three wireless internet service providers to date – AmuriNet, UBB and Unifone.

“For those businesses, farms, marae, and households that aren’t captured by current rural broadband initiatives, such as the Ultra-Fast Broadband programme, the initiative will be of great benefit.”

At the completion of all current connectivity initiatives in 2024, 99.8 per cent of New Zealanders would have seen improvement to their broadband services.

Federated Farmers NZ president Andrew Hoggard gave the announcement a “big thumbs up.”

Farming families’ businesses and distance education in areas were hampered by poor or non-existent services, he said.

“So news that upgrades to existing cell towers and construction of new towers should see 47,000 rural households and businesses experience faster internet speeds and better reception by the end of 2024 will come as a relief,” Hoggard said.