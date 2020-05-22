Youths caught after shed fire in Lincoln

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The fire was discovered in a small shed on the site at about 1pm.
Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said two youths were located nearby and have been referred to a youth services agency.
He said the fire started after the youths allegedly dragged some rubbish from outside the shed then set fire to it.
"It was not a large fire and it was able to be put out in a short amount of time," Senior Sergeant Harker said.