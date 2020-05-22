Friday, 22 May 2020

Youths caught after shed fire in Lincoln

    By Devon Bolger
    Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research on Gerald St in Lincoln. Photo: Google Maps
    Two youths were caught by police after a shed fire at Landcare Research in Lincoln on Friday.

    The fire was discovered in a small shed on the site at about 1pm.

    Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said two youths were located nearby and have been referred to a youth services agency.

    He said the fire started after the youths allegedly dragged some rubbish from outside the shed then set fire to it.

    "It was not a large fire and it was able to be put out in a short amount of time," Senior Sergeant Harker said.

