Artist loses everything in house fire

Matthew Wicks, wife Emma, and daughter Ivy were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs after the fire yesterday. The family was not home when the fire broke out about 9.15am in the house in Perth St, opposite Awamoa Park.
Two fire appliances were initially dispatched but, due to the extent of the fire, a crew was then sent from Weston.
Police and ambulance staff also attended, while a crew from Network Waitaki was also at the scene.
It was not believed to be suspicious, he said.
A neighbour said the flames were "so high and the heat was so intense" when she first noticed the blaze.
Her concern was for the occupants.
"I feel so sick for them, you know, it must be awful," she said.
He told the ODT at that time he did not know what the cause of the fire was.
A fire investigator was at the scene yesterday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze. The family had insurance.
Mr Wicks has recently been involved with the Waitaki Arts Festival street mural campaign and is part of the new Art on Thames exhibition space in Oamaru.
The family had "nothing except the clothes on their backs", she said.
The page had raised more than $10,000 by 8.30am today.