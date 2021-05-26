Mt Hutt opening day June 11

The countdown is on to Mt Hutt Ski Area's planned opening day on June 11.

Season passes will be available to buy at Snowride Sports and Cheapskates Christchurch on Lincoln Rd from this weekend (May 29-30).

Mt Hutt is also set to open the Nor'west Express, New Zealand's first eight-seat, detachable, express chair lift, which will replace the Quad.

"With a ride time of just two minutes and a carrying capacity of up to 3000 people per hour it’s going to transform how we all access the mountain. The Quad currently takes at-least seven minutes to reach the top and can only move around 1500 people an hour on a good day so we’re excited that you’ll be able to enjoy more time on the slopes with this new addition," Mt Hutt said on its website.

"This lift will follow the same path up the mountain as the Quad currently does so will provide the best access to our terrain parks. This means we expect to see less demand for our Summit Six chairlift and some of our upper mountain trails at peak times.

"The ride will be far more comfortable with padded seats and foot-rest bars. It will also be a lot more robust in variable weather allowing us to get up and running faster in the morning after snowfall and to operate in higher winds.