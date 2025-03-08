One critical, one serious after South Canterbury crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash north of Waimate this afternoon.
Police said the crash, on State Highway 1 between Springbank and Otaio Cemetery Rds, was reported about 2.50pm.
"One person has been critically injured, while another has serious injuries."
The crash has blocked the highway at Otaio and and motorists have been told to expect delays
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.