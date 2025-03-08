One critical, one serious after South Canterbury crash

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash north of Waimate this afternoon.

Police said the crash, on State Highway 1 between Springbank and Otaio Cemetery Rds, was reported about 2.50pm.

"One person has been critically injured, while another has serious injuries."

The crash has blocked the highway at Otaio and and motorists have been told to expect delays

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.