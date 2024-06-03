SH1 reopens after crash near Temuka

State Highway 1 has reopened near Temuka after a crash closed the road and left one person seriously injured earlier today.

Police said the two-vehicle crash, between Te Awa and Rise Rds, was reported about 11.20am.

One person was seriously injured.

The highway was closed for several hours, but in an update at 2.25pm NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised it had reopened.

Another crash was reported on SH1 in Canterbury, this time north of Christchurch.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on the highway at the intersection of Hursley Terrace Rd about 12.20pm.

No injuries were reported.

In an update at 1.45pm NZTA said the highway was fully open, but motorists could expect delays as congestion cleared.