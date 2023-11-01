Students go missing overnight at school camp

St Kevin's College in Oamaru. Photo: Supplied/St Kevin's College

Students of an Oamaru school on a school camp were forbidden from calling their parents after a group of students and staff went missing overnight.

Two year 11 students and two staff members from St Kevin’s College took a wrong turn on the final leg of the Mt Somers Track in Mid Canterbury on October 18 during a three-day physical education camp.

Search and Rescue (SAR) found the missing group early the next morning and escorted them to safety later that day.

A parent of a student on the camp said they were left for 12 hours with no information from the school.

Her daughter, who was not one of the missing, had her cellphone taken and was not allowed to make any calls.

"We kept calling the school but they couldn’t give us any information.

"It was the longest 12 hours of my life not knowing if my child is safe."

Principal Jo Walshe said "taking cellphones off students is standard procedure to ensure that false information is not reported to agencies which would confuse the situation".

The school was in contact with the parents of the two missing students throughout the night.

"At all times the group had communication, appropriate clothing, water, food and were not in any danger. They had a tent for shelter."

Other parents were alerted to the situation, she said.

A statement was issued to all parents of students on the camp explaining what had happened and announcing a full review had been ordered.

A police spokesman said it received a report about 7.45pm regarding the missing trampers.

SAR volunteers found the group early the next morning.

They camped with the trampers, as the group was not in immediate danger, the spokesman said.

The group trekked out to rejoin the main party at 7am and was reunited with them by noon.

SAR had provided recommendations to the school following the incident.

"Overall, SAR personnel found that the group was sufficiently equipped for the situation they found themselves in, and they had responded in an appropriate fashion upon discovering that they’d become separated from the main group."

A Ministry of Education spokesman said it was aware of the incident.

The school used the SAR feedback as part of its review and made recommendations to the Department of Conservation regarding signage on the track, Ms Walshe said.