Three arrested after incident at Oamaru supermarket

Police have arrested three people after an incident at Oamaru Countdown this morning.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said police were called to Countdown at 10am after receiving several reports of three men, aged 17, 22 and 50, allegedly intimidating and frightening members of the public and staff after being denied service.

They had been attempting to buy alcohol, and two of the three men were ''heavily intoxicated'', Sgt Woodbridge said.

The 17-year-old, from Dunedin, allegedly smashed a window and kicked in a door as they left the building.

When police arrived, the three men had already driven off, but members of the public helped police locate their vehicle two blocks away, and they were arrested in Ribble St, outside North Otago Hunting & Fishing. One member of the public also stepped in to assist police as they were arresting the three men.

The 22-year-old, from Waitaki Bridge, was released with a trespass notice from Countdown.

The 17-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid for wilful damage, possession of a ''large'' knife and resisting arrest.

The 50-year-old, from Oamaru, has been charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour and wilful damage of a police cell. He is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on August 24.

The 17-year-old and 50-year-old have also been trespassed from Countdown.