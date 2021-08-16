Timaru car crash: Driver out of hospital, funerals continue

Police say speed and alcohol appear factors in the crash which tore the car in half. Photo: NZ Herald

The sole survivor of a crash that claimed the lives of five Timaru teenagers has been discharged from hospital.

Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Jack "Jacko" Wallace, 16, Joseff "Joey" McCarthy, 16, and Andrew Goodger, 15, were all killed when the Nissan Bluebird they were travelling in smashed into a concrete power pole.

The impact was so severe, it sliced the car in half.

Only the driver, 19-year-old Tyreese Fleming, who was on a restricted licence, survived the smash.

He was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries and was well enough to post a message on social media the next day to let people know he was alive.

All of last week his condition was listed as stable.

But today a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Fleming was no longer a patient.

As of last week police were yet to speak to Fleming.

Their investigation into the crash is ongoing and is likely to take some time as they piece together exactly what happened.

Fleming and his family are yet to respond to the Herald.

Funerals were held last week for Andrew, Javarney and Niko.

Joseff's service will be held tomorrow and people attending have been asked to wear something "fun and funky" to reflect his "awesome fashion sense".

It is understood a private service will be held for Jack Wallace.

A death notice was published for him at the weekend.

"Our hearts are breaking as we say goodbye to you Jack," it said.

"Jack will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Fly free our darling boy R.I.P."

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said last week speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

One of the boys was in the boot when the car hit the pole and it was unclear who, if anyone, was wearing seatbelts at the time of impact.

"We won't be speaking to the driver until we have got a little bit more information - obviously the investigation is very early days at the moment, and it would be better to speak to him when we have as much information as possible," he said.