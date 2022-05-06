Unvaccinated Timaru chiropractor fined for Covid breaches

Stock photo: Getty

Two chiropractors have been fined a total of $16,000 for breaching Covid-19 health orders by seeing patients in person without being vaccinated.

Each Ministry of Health infringement notice under the Covid-19 vaccination public health order carries a $4000 fine.

Three infringement notices were issued to Dr Steven Morse, of Timaru, while one infringement notice was issued to Dr Ryno Tope, of Hawke's Bay.

The ministry said it is investigating whether other patients could have received treatment.

It is asking for anyone who has seen either Dr Morse or Dr Tope since the start of February 2022, and who is willing for provide the ministry with information about their visit, to email enforcement@health.govt.nz

Two eye surgeons, one who worked in Dunedin, were fined for breaching Covid-19 health orders and seeing patients without being vaccinated in March.