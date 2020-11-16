Trial of West Coast man accused of murdering 10-month-old baby starts today

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The trial starts today for a West Coast father who has denied murdering a 10-month-old baby.
David Grant Sinclair is charged with killing C.J. Bodhi Brian White-Sinclair at Hokitika on July 9 last year.
The 31-year-old appeared in the High Court at Greymouth this morning.
Sinclair earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge in an initial court appearance last year, when name suppression was lifted.
He was remanded in custody.