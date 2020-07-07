Wintry blast prompts snow warnings

Photo: ODT files.

Wild wintry weather hitting the South Island could bring snow to main highways and heavy falls are possible in some areas.

MetService this morning said a cold front was forecast to move northwards across the South Island from this evening, bringing snow to low levels in some places

There are road snow warnings for parts of State Highway 1, the Crown Range Road, the Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Milford Road (SH94).

The forecaster said a low east of Otago should move away to the east this afternoon and winds should ease. However, a strong wind watch remains in force for Dunedin, Clutha and North Otago.

A heavy snow watch is in force for Clutha, Southland and southern parts of Fiordland, where falls as low as 300m could eventuate.

This morning the NZ Transport Agency advised of flooding on State Highway 6 between Athol and Kingston, where there is a 30km/h speed limit in place.

All main highways are open this morning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather was "pulling out all the stops" for the first week of the school holidays.

"We’re expecting a strong southerly change to bring about periods of heavy rain, strong winds and lowering snow levels."

Snow was expected as low as 300m in places.