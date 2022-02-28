Russians 'divided' over Ukraine invasion

Yesterday, demonstrators in Russia's second city St Petersburg were arrested as part of a police crackdown on opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. During the past four days, more than 5000 people have been detained throughout Russia. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Anti-war protests in Russia continue, but the country is divided over the invasion of Ukraine, a source in St Petersburg has told the Otago Daily Times.

Yesterday, the source photographed Russian Police arresting demonstrators in St Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city.

From Moscow to Siberia, there are reports of demonstrations denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

OVD-info, an independent Russian human rights media project, says police have detained more than 5000 Russians in 48 cities over anti-war demonstrations during the past four days.

Russian opinion about the invasion is strongly divided. Even some of those opposed to it have mixed feelings, the source says.

"I am strongly against this war," he told the ODT last night.

"But many of my friends, good friends support this war. Some of them told me that I am a fascist. I tell you, they are educated and very intelligent people. They cannot forgive what happened in Odessa, Lugansk and Donbas.

"Personally for me it is crazy. It is not a solution. But you cannot blame only one side of this conflict."

The source is referring to the May, 2014, deaths of 46 pro-Russian protesters in the southern Ukraine city of Odessa and to the eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 14,000 people.

University of Otago global affairs specialist Professor Robert Patman says Putin has been "less than truthful" about the Ukraine since 2013.

"Many Russians sincerely believe the Ukraine is run by Nazis," Prof Patman says.

"But it should be pointed out, Putin has himself been flirting with neo-Nazis — the AfD in Germany — and right-wing nationalists for some time."

Prof Patman predicts divisions within Russia will multiply in the days and weeks ahead.

The St Petersburg source says the decision by Western countries to exclude major Russian banks from the Swift international banking system in order to pressure Putin to recall troops from Ukraine will only further anger some Russians.

"Some of them could start doing more crazy things They think all countries are against Russia. But some people, as I said, think differently."

Even as he has agreed to talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Putin has responded to Western sanctions by putting his country’s nuclear "deterrence" forces on high alert.

The St Petersburg source is deeply pessimistic about the future.

"Everyone sees their truths. But it is too late now. I think we are coming to the big war."

"I hope we can avoid World War 3.

"We should try to stop this madness."