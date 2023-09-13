Apple iPhone 15 revealed - which rumours were true?

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have more smarts and lighter, stronger titanium cases, but the same outward design as their predecessors. Photo: supplied

Apple has revealed newer variants of some of its best-selling devices against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending and expanded curbs on its flagship iPhone in China.

The world's most valuable listed company will make available the new products from September 22, hoping that they make it to the top of wish list of customers during the all-important holiday shopping season.

There were new features, but also price bumps. The event was preceded by a welter of leaks. Here are the rumours that proved correct, and those that didn’t.

The new USB-C connector. Photo: supplied

USB-C rumour: True

With its reveal of the entry-level model of the new series, the iPhone 15, Apple confirmed one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets: It’s shifting from its Lightning connections to the industry-standard USB-C - putting it on the right side of new European Union regulations.

Again as expected, only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get the faster Version 3 USB-C, which offers up to 10 gigabit per second data transfer.

If you’re worried about non-wireless accessories, USB-C to Lightning converters cost around $7.

Digital Island rumour: True

Talk about the “Digital Island” being extended across the whole iPhone line also proved true. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the “pill”, or animations covering the camera and sensor notch at the top of the screen. The feature got good reviews with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max - although it only offers full functionality with Apple’s own apps.

Titanium rumour: True

It was widely leaked that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models would feature lighter, stronger (and possibly more expensive) Titanium cases.

Price increase rumour: True

Pundits were picking that Apple would test the limits of what people were willing to pay for the Pro and Pro Max models with price hikes to both the new models.

It’s not quite testing the limits, but it’s getting up there. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $2099 (with 128GB of storage) in New Zealand. Ahead of today’s event, the iPhone 14 Pro was listed from $1999 with 128GB.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $2499 (with 256GB of storage) - a bump on its predecessor’s cheapest version, which cost $2199 (with 256GB. The 15 Pro Max version has no 128GB version; the iPhone 14 Pro Mzx cost $2399 with 256GB).

The top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1 terabyte of storage will set you back $3299.

The iPhone 15 starts at $1649 with 128GB. Its predecessor started at $1599.

Orders will open on September 16, with availability from September 22.

Apple’s price increases will test customer resolve at a time when smartphone sales are slowing.

In figures released September 5, market tracker IDC said the New Zealand smartphone market declined by 12.1 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter, shipping 312,000 units.

It was the third straight quarter of softening consumer demand, which IDC pinned on “tough economic conditions”.

‘Periscope lens’ rumour: Partly true

The rumour mill had it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature a “periscope” lens. It’s not submarine-like, but it does boost optical zoom from 3x to 5x.

There’s also a new macro feature, for extra closeup shots.

And the Pro Max will also be able to capture 3D “spacial video” for Apple’s pending Vision Pro virtual reality/augmented reality headset.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus get a main camera upgrade to 48 megapixels (with 2x optical zoom), new low-light features and an automatic switch to portrait mode if it senses you’re taking a selfie.

‘Action button’ rumour: True

The Pro and Pro Max get a new, customisable action button.

Curvier design rumour: False

The cases on the new models are very close to their predecessors, bar the above-mentioned new action button and the switch to titanium on the Pro and Pro Max. If you use a case or wallet for your iPhone 14, it looks like the new models will fit it. The display sizes (6.1-inches or 6.7-inches) remain the same.

The Pro and Pro Max also get faster Apple silicon, as expected, with the new A17 Pro chip under their bonnets.

Unexpected development: Roadside assist via satellite

None of the rumour-mongers picked another new feature: Apple is extending its text-via-satellite service from SOS messages to a new Roadside Assist service. At launch, it’s only available in the US, in partnership with the AAA (the American equivalent of our AA). Like the SOS feature - which uses satellites launched by American firm Globalstar - which has emerged as Rocket Lab’s largest single customer. Globalstar has benefited from Apple’s US$450m infrastructure investment for its text-via-satellite services.

The event started with stories from those saved by the current iPhone 14′s SOS text-via-satellite feature (which last week saved two trampers in Arthur’s Pass - the first time the feature had been used in New Zealand).

Chief executive Tim Cook also updated on the $2500 “mixed reality” Apple Vision Pro which would be available “early next year.

The new Apple Watch Ultra. Photo: supplied

Watches

The event also featured the new Apple Watch Series 9 (from $NZ749, available from September 22) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 (from $1599 from September 22).

Hero features include a new double-tap for taking calls and other actions when you’re carrying a cup of coffee or are otherwise operating one-handed.

They have the same dimensions as the previous variants.

The latest watches get the next generation S9 chip, capable of better animation and effects. It is the first processor upgrade since Apple released the Series 6 line in 2020.

New features include "double tap", a new gesture feature to control the watch without touching its face, and improved dictation and brightness.

Ultra 2 gets a new customized watch face that packs more information on workouts, and improved battery that lasts up to 36 hours on normal use and 72 hours on low-power setting.

The Series 9 is the company's first carbon neutral product, and starting this year all watch manufacturing will be powered by 100% clean energy. Apple will also drop leather from all its products, including the watch bands.

AirPods

Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro, priced at $479, which will feature improved sound quality and double the active noise cancellation than its predecessor. It will also come in more ear tip sizes.

- additional reporting by Reuters