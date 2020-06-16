Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Clarke Gayford's 'dad cardigan' features endangered dolphins

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford is known to sport the occasional dad cardigan, and the latest addition to his wardrobe is a nod to his passion for sea life.

    Gayford was gifted the handmade light brown zip-front cardigan by Auckland women's knitting group Kumeuknitty.

    The zip-up cardigan features two Māui dolphins on the front.

    The fishing show host gave the knitting group a shoutout in an Instagram post.

    "Outstanding craftmanship from the KumeuKnittys with this new addition Dad-Cardie for the wardrobe," he wrote.

    "Fashion, functioning and informative raising the plight of our little endangered Westcoast friends the Maui Dolphin."

    Gayford said he'd been lucky enough to surf with a pod of Māui dolphins before.

    "To see them up close is to realise what incredible little toanga they really are."

    It's not the first time Gayford has sported a cardigan. When baby Neve was born in 2018 he had his grey and black dad cardi ready to go, purchased from a Gisborne Salvation Army shop.

    Auckland's West Coast is the home of the critically endangered Māui dolphin. The Department of Conservation recently estimated that there are only around 63 over one year of age remaining.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter