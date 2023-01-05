Prince Harry details physical attack at hands of brother William

The prince has written about a shocking alleged altercation between him and William. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir Spare will detail a shocking physical attack on him by his brother Prince William.

In a new report from The Guardian - that was released after obtaining an advanced copy of the memoir – it is claimed the Duke of Sussex recalls a fight he had with his brother which quickly turned physical.

Describing a confrontation the brothers had in 2019 at Harry’s London home, the youngest of the two brothers claimed William called Meghan Markle "difficult, rude and abrasive" before the fight became more heated.

The news outlet reported the duke went on to write that the Prince of Wales, "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor". Harry claimed the attack left him with visible injuries to his back.

Continuing to explain the events leading up to the alleged physical attack, Harry wrote that his brother came and saw him with the intention of discussing "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship and struggles with the UK press, however when he arrived, he was "piping hot".

The alleged altercation occurred at Nottingham Cottage with Harry claiming William was unable to be rational about Harry and Meghan’s struggles and it resulted in the pair shouting at each other.

Harry reportedly wrote he and William – the heir to the throne – could not see eye to eye because the Prince of Wales was allegedly unable to understand why Harry was not content as a "spare".

The now California-based royal said in the book that the two were hurling insults at each other before Willaim allegedly said he wanted to help Harry. Harry then gave his brother a glass of water and told William "Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"

The comment reportedly angered Prince William.

The news outlet said Harry then wrote, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

The former "Fab Four" reunited for the first time in almost two years during the Queen's funeral last year. Photo: Getty Images

Harry said his brother tried to provoke him to fight back however Harry reportedly refused which caused William to leave "looking regretful, and apologised" before telling his brother that Meghan didn’t need to know about the situation.

The younger prince reportedly said "’You mean that you attacked me?’ to which William said, "‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’"

Alledging he didn’t tell Meghan at first – opting to call his therapist instead - Harry did finally tell her when she noticed scratches on his back with Harry claiming she "wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry. She was terribly sad."

Spare – which is the title of the book – comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles where the first son inherits titles, power and fortune while the second son is a spare and will only receive them if something happens to the first born.

The theme of the book reportedly follows Harry’s resentment of being the "spare" with the prince writing chapters on how it impacted his childhood, schooling, career as a royal and in the British army.

He also details his relationship with his parents and brother and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage to their own experience of parenthood.

The alleged altercation is reportedly one of many bombshell claims that will be included in the tell-all memoir due to be released next week and comes amid news the prince will feature in two interviews this coming weekend, one with ITV News at Ten and CBS 60 Minutes.