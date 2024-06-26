Big names at Gibbston for Summer Concert Tour

Cold Chisel will be playing all their hits at the Summer Concert Tour in Gibbston next year. Photo: Daniel Boud

There will be no such thing as a one-hit wonder at next year’s Summer Concert Tour in Gibbston.

Queenstown will be first cab off the rank for the 15th anniversary of Greenstone Entertainment’s New Zealand concert series — scheduled for Saturday, January 18 — to feature Australian rock royalty Cold Chisel and Icehouse, Kiwi song bird Bic Runga and Portland, Oregon’s Everclear.

Coincidentally, Cold Chisel will be celebrating 50 years — bringing its 50th anniversary tour, "The Big Five-0" across the ditch, while Icehouse will be marking its 45th anniversary.

Frontman of the former, Jimmy Barnes, said after he underwent open-heart surgery last year he never thought he would see these milestone performances come together — the band recently announced 23 dates across Australia between this October and December; 20 sold out within hours of going on sale.

"The Big Five-0 is a landmark moment," he said in a statement.

"There have been plenty of times where I never thought I’d live to see this day, so I’m going to make the most of it.

"I can’t wait to celebrate with my mates and with all the fans who have been such a big part of our story."

Known for hits like Cheap Wine, Khe San and When the War is Over, piano player and chief songwriter Don Walker said the band would be going "all out" in Gibbston.

"We’ll be doing a set which reaches back across our whole song catalogue, which should all make The Big Five-0 a tour to remember."

Kiwi music royalty Bic Runga is also among the headliners. Photo: Tom Grut

Guitarist and singer Ian Moss said there was a "minimum" of 15 songs their fans demanded to hear.

"This time we'll be playing all of them, plus we’ll be throwing in lots of musical surprises."

Meanwhile, Icehouse, which last toured with the Summer Concert Tour series in 2017, have 28 platinum albums, 10 Top 40 albums and over 15 Top 40 singles on the New Zealand charts, including Great Southern Land, Hey Little Girl and Electric Blue.

Band founder Ira Davies said they "can’t wait" to rejoin the tour next year.

As for Bic Runga (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine), who first came to national attention in 1996 with the release of her single Drive, she too could not wait to perform alongside the iconic line-up of artists she’d admired for so long, "at some epic summer locations".

Runga has been awarded almost every musical honour in Aotearoa, including the prestigious APRA Silver Scroll Songwriting award, has won 20 individual Tui Awards (New Zealand Music Awards) — the most of any individual in the awards’ history — and is a four-time best female vocalist and three-time best producer winner.

She was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2006 New Year’s Honours and a decade later received the Legacy Award at the New Zealand Music Awards, and was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

Rounding out the line-up is Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the 1990s.

Founder, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis, however, had no plans to slow down.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has had 11 studio releases, including four certified gold or platinum, selling over six million records and achieving 12 Top 40 hit singles on mainstream rock, alternative and adult Top 40 radio, and a 1998 Grammy nomination.

Their hits included Santa Monica, Father of Mine, I Will Buy You A New Life, Wonderful and Everything To Everyone.

"We’re stoked to be joining a line-up of such legendary acts," Alexakis said.

"It’s been seven years since we’ve been to New Zealand and we couldn’t be more excited to get back and connect with our Kiwi fans and to be included in this awesome festival."

Nineties rockers Everclear will be turning back the clock. Photo: Brian Cox

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said the tour had cemented itself as an "annual pilgrimage", where friends got together and enjoyed "some of the best music of our lifetime".

She said over the past 15 years, they had hosted more than 42 "musical legends" and provided massive economic boosts to regional towns.

"We are so looking forward to the 2025 Summer Concert Tour and delivering our best concert series yet."

From 10am today, One NZ customers can secure tickets in a 24-hour presale, via one.nz/music, while Greenstone Concert Club members will also have priority access to presale tickets, as will residents in Queenstown, Wānaka, Taupō and Whitianga.

In Queenstown, tickets are available from Gibbston Valley Winery and Queenstown i-Site, and from the Wānaka i-Site.

General public tickets go on sale at noon on Monday.

Tickets start from $159 plus booking fees.