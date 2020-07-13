Christchurch City Chorus: The sound of friendship

Photo: Supplied

Local women’s acapella group, the Christchurch City Chorus, boasts a membership of vibrant women who have a passion for singing.

Members take immense pride in creating beautiful four part harmony, acapella and barbershop music and love the sense of belonging which being part of the chorus brings to them.

As Australasia’s premiere international award-winning women’s acapella chorus, they are dedicated to enriching the lives of members and the wider community through friendship, performance, education and barbershop musical excellence.

Talking to members, it is evident the chorus’ success is due to so much more than a love for singing. In fact, members consider each other to be family.

Long term member Amelia Davis, of Huntsbury, has called the chorus her family for the last 12 years.

“I love the camaraderie - as a chorus we are a diverse group all going in the same direction. We support each other in tough times and we celebrate the good times together!”

Jill Copplestone, of Christchurch central, who has been singing with the chorus for 10 years, loves the challenge of learning new music and the excitement when it all comes together as a great performance.

“I love to sing, even if it only used to be with my pepper grinder microphone on New Year’s Eve! I went along to a rehearsal, watched the chorus and knew I just wanted to be a part of it”.

Award-winning master director and in-house musical coach, Virginia Humphrey-Taylor, says the chorus are keen to extend their family further and are actively looking to embrace new members.

If you love to sing, have an ear for harmony, want to meet new friends and are keen to learn from two top music coaches; Virginia Humphrey Taylor and Richard Marrett, the chorus practice every Wednesday evening at Cashmere High.

For more information visit www.ccchorus.co.nz.