'Fluff Friday': Hilary Barry tweets support for Nadia Lim

Hilary Barry has shown her support for Nadia Lim amid the "Eurasian fluff" comments aimed at her.

Posting to Twitter, the Seven Sharp presented said: "Is anyone else keen to embrace #flufffriday today? I mean let's face it women of NZ you're probably dressed as a piece of fluff already without even realising it. RT and tag your friends! @nadialimchef"

The tweet is in reference to the racist and sexist comments the celebrity chef was faced with earlier this week from DGL Group's CEO, Simon Henry.

During an interview with the National Business Review, Henry criticised My Food Bag and claimed Lim's "Eurasian fluff" was the reason for the company's underperforming results.

"I can tell you, and you can quote me," he said, "when you've got Nadia Lim, when you've got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that's what it takes to sell your scrip, then you know you're in trouble."

He continued to suggest Lim used her "sensuality" to sell her products.

Henry is yet to issue an apology for his comments.

Speaking to NZ Herald writer Kim Knight, Lim responded to Henry's derogatory comments with, "I would be more than happy to make him a cup of tea and sit him down and have a korero with him - and I think he'd very quickly discover I'm not a little bit of Euroasian fluff".

She continued to say, "There's nothing wrong with the term 'Eurasian'" but noted that context matters. "He used that word to further undermine what I do and who I am."

Barry's supportive message to Lim is not unexpected, as the Seven Sharp presenter has faced her fair share of backlash from viewers criticising her ensembles.

In 2019, Barry was told "dress properly" by a man on social media.

He was referring to an off-shoulder top Barry wore while hosting Seven Sharp with Jeremy Wells.

"Please encourage Hilary to dress properly. Exposed shoulders are for the young," the man wrote in a Facebook post to the show.

Barry quickly called out the man's age shaming.

"Just for the record, I'll wear what I like, when I like."

And followed up by posting a photo of her basking in the sun on a beach in togs, with a message of empowerment to other women.

"This is for every Geoff who ever told a woman what to wear or what part of her body to cover up. We will not be told. Not now. Not ever."