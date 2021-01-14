Kiwi Grey's Anatomy star quarantining at NZ hotel with new girlfriend

Martin Henderson and his girlfriend Aisha Mendez are currently quarantining in an Auckland hotel. Photo: Martin Henderson / Instagram via NZH

Grey's Anatomy star Martin Henderson is back on home soil, and has brought his new girlfriend Aisha Mendez home with him.

The Kiwi actor and his partner are currently quarantining in an Auckland hotel, and have been documenting their journey back to New Zealand on social media.

On Sunday evening Henderson posted a photo of himself having his temperature checked at the airport, telling his social media followers they were off to Aotearoa.

The pair secured an exercise bike from Pelaton, and Mendez got to work peddling while looking at the view of the Waitemata Harbour. Photo: Martin Henderson / Instagram

The pair have kept busy in isolation - with Mendez using a Peloton bike for workouts and Henderson feeding the pigeons that visit their hotel room window.

The couple have been dating since last year, and have shared their romance openly on social media - posting cooking demos together, and behind the scenes snaps from their dates.

Henderson has also previously received congratulations on his relationship from two former co-stars, Jennifer Garner and Ellen Pompeo.

The actor has kept busy by befriending the pigeons that land on his window. Photo: Martin Henderson / Instagram

Garner, who played Henderson's wife in TV movie Miracles from Heaven, commented on one of his photos with Mendez, writing "I'm so happy for you," with love hearts.

Pompeo who played his love interest on Grey's Anatomy added in four red love hearts in support too.

In Henderson's latest TV role in the Netflix romantic soap, Virgin River, he plays Jack Sheridan, the love interest of Melinda Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.

Last month it was confirmed that a third season was on the way.