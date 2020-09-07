Local poet opens up about 'heartbreaking' dark world

Jess Fiebig. Photo: Supplied to RNZ by publisher

A Christchurch poet who's been to hell and back has written candidly about her experiences in her debut collection - My Honest Poem

Writer, educator and performer Jess Fiebig reflects on family and domestic violence in the poem, as well as issues of abandonment, anxiety, sex, love and dislocation.

The collection is often graphic and heartbreaking - with listeners advised that some of the details might be upsetting or trigger memories for some people.

But Fiebig told RNZ's Lynn Freeman it's also a survivor's story. Listen here.

The collection follows recovery from a life fractured by family violence and addiction, and has been described as "a coming-of-age story of a young New Zealand woman rebuilding strength and hope in the spaces left by trauma".

My Honest Poem is published by Auckland University Press.

If this story has given rise to to any thoughts or feelings you feel you need to discuss further, phone Healthline on 0800 6111 16.

An extract from My Honest Poem:

at six, my mother’s boyfriend

forced his fat hairy hand

inside my heart-shaped face

for eating too many Fruit Bursts

we bought a tube of them at BP

wrapped individually in pastel wax papers

which littered the backseat

like sweet-smelling confetti

his hand tasted

of salt

a metallic tang of rust

the hot edge of petrol

from the pump still lingering

on his fingers

Photo: Supplied by publisher

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz