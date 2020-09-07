Local poet opens up about 'heartbreaking' dark world

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Writer, educator and performer Jess Fiebig reflects on family and domestic violence in the poem, as well as issues of abandonment, anxiety, sex, love and dislocation.
The collection is often graphic and heartbreaking - with listeners advised that some of the details might be upsetting or trigger memories for some people.
But Fiebig told RNZ's Lynn Freeman it's also a survivor's story. Listen here.
The collection follows recovery from a life fractured by family violence and addiction, and has been described as "a coming-of-age story of a young New Zealand woman rebuilding strength and hope in the spaces left by trauma".
My Honest Poem is published by Auckland University Press.
If this story has given rise to to any thoughts or feelings you feel you need to discuss further, phone Healthline on 0800 6111 16.
An extract from My Honest Poem:
at six, my mother’s boyfriend
forced his fat hairy hand
inside my heart-shaped face
for eating too many Fruit Bursts
we bought a tube of them at BP
wrapped individually in pastel wax papers
which littered the backseat
like sweet-smelling confetti
his hand tasted
of salt
a metallic tang of rust
the hot edge of petrol
from the pump still lingering
on his fingers
If you're in danger now:
• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people.
• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you.
• Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay
Where to go for help or more information:
• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz
• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz
• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584
• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz