Friday, 17 July 2020

Lorde's tribute after NZ radio star's tragic death

    Radio personality Michael Kooge has passed away. Photo: Supplied
    Kiwi artist Lorde has paid tribute to The Edge radio star Michael Kooge after he passed away yesterday, donating $5000 towards his funeral costs.

    Kooge died yesterday morning after an eight-year battle with cancer. He'd recently announced on Facebook that he was moving to a hospice after his cancer became untreatable. He was 36 years old.

    A Givealittle page set up to raise funds for his funeral has raised more than $32,000, with hundreds posting their tributes to Kooge.

    Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O'Connor, wrote: "Kooge - it is such a huge honour getting to witness your bright light.

    Lorde launches her home tour in Dunedin Town Hall last night. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    "You have brought so much joy and laughter to so many, and it won't be forgotten."

    The star went on to recall seeing Kooge in the crowd when she played at Auckland's Powerstation and send her love to him and his family.

    "Wishing you and your family a peaceful and loving time."

    Kooge was originally diagnosed with stage three melanoma in 2012.

    The star shared a tribute on Kooge's Givealittle page. Photo: Supplied
    He worked on The Edge radio station and for Newshub throughout his radio career.

    His former colleague Jay-Jay Feeney shared her condolences on Instagram.

    "He was so kind and funny and loyal and I am so sad," she wrote.

    "I'm glad I could see him on Saturday and tell him how much I love him. RIP Kooge. Say hi to your dad from me."

    NZ Herald

     

     

