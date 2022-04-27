Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Oscar-winner takes tour of South for possible filming spots

    By Oscar Francis and John Lewis
    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    A prominent kiwi director has been larking about the south as he scouts for possible filming locations in the area.

    The globetrotting Hollywood darling Taika Waititi posted on his Instagram story about visiting Larnach Castle in Dunedin yesterday.

    Larnach Castle director Norcombe Barker refused to be drawn on whether the famous director was in town for work or pleasure.

    ‘‘I’m sure you'll appreciate that we can't really comment on that,’’ he said.

    Taika Waititi visits Larnach Castle. Photo: Instagram
    Taika Waititi visits Larnach Castle. Photo: Instagram
    Mr Waititi also posted about being in Wedderburn and horse trekking in Glenorchy today.

    In his travels around the south, Mr Waititi appears to have with his family in tow.

    Mr Waititi was also pictured in Dunedin with former Flight of The Concords star Jemaine Clement on Friday.

    The pair wrote, directed and acted together in the smash-hit What We Do in the Shadows franchise.

    Dunedin City Council economic development manager Fraser Liggett confirmed Mr Clement and Mr Waititi were in Dunedin yesterday, scouting the city for potential locations for upcoming film projects.

    He was unable to say if the projects were Hollywood-based.

    ‘‘We can’t say what they are yet — we’d love to, but it’s just too early to say at this stage.’’

    Mr Waititi’s film career was set in motion by his acting debut in the classic 1999 student adventure film Scarfies, which was set and filmed in Dunedin.

    More recently he has won acclaim for the popular films Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter